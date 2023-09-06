Pamlico deputies charge Merritt man in weekend kidnapping

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Merritt man was arrested after deputies said he kidnapped four people over the weekend.

Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested 34-year-old Carlos Sanchez of Merritt after they investigated a possible kidnapping at a Grantsboro convenience store on September 2nd.

Deputies said when they arrived at the convenience store that they could not find anyone, but that they later determined that Sanchez had taken an adult and three children against their will from the store.

According to deputies, they were able to locate all four of the victims safe and unharmed.

Deputies said they found Sanchez later in Oriental, where he ran from law enforcement on foot. According to deputies, Sanchez was arrested after a brief chase and search.

Sanchez was charged with four felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony interfering with emergency communications, and misdemeanor protective order violation. He was taken to the Pamlico County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

