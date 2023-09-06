Advertise With Us
Onslow deputies seek Tahoe used in boat and trailer theft

The Onslow County Sheriff's office is looking for this white Tahoe.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a white Chevrolet Tahoe that they say was involved in the theft of a boat and trailer.

Deputies say the driver of the Tahoe pulled off the caper on August 28th when they used the SUV at a lot off of Gus Horne Road in Holly Ridge. Deputies say that video surveillance showed a white Tahoe with tinted windows and black rims enter the lot and leave with the boat and trailer.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information about this to please call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2023008989 when calling.

