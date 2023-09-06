Advertise With Us
Onslow deputies charge two with combined 20 drug felonies

Ryan Grappo and McKena Textor of Sneads Ferry
Ryan Grappo and McKena Textor of Sneads Ferry(Onslow County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County arrested two people for what they said were multiple drug charges at a recent traffic stop near Sneads Ferry,

According to deputies, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit pulled over a car that was being driven by 39-year-old Ryan Grappo of Sneads Ferry on August 31.

During the stop, deputies searched the car and found that the passenger, 22-year-old McKena Textor, who is also from Sneads Ferry, had hidden what they said was a trafficking amount of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Deputies say that they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, alprazolam, and Klonopin as well as $2,618.00 in cash.

Deputies said that they have charged both Grappo and Textor with three felony counts of trafficking opium/heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony manufacturing methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, felony manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiring to traffic opium/heroin, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grappo was also charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked and was given a$130,000 secured bond.

Textor was also charged with a misdemeanor for allowing an unlicensed person to drive and was given a $100,000 secured bond.

