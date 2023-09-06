Onslow County parents desperate for school safety changes, many speak at Board of Education meeting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emotions were on full display by several parents Tuesday night, at a very tense Onslow County Board of Education meeting.

“You’ve got kids getting shot across the street,” said Jeese Reed, Onslow County parent. “This isn’t Chicago, Iraq, or anywhere where this should be normal.”

Many were in attendance, searching for answers about last week’s shooting across from White Oak High School.

Mindy Frank says her daughter, Madeline was shot during the shooting, where another girl was reportedly targeted.

“Why are we saying if that happens to my child, I don’t know what I would do,” Frank said. “We need to start saying when that’s going to happen to my child.”

Deputies believe the shooting was domestic-related. They say it didn’t happen on the actual campus, but some still feel that better safety is needed in schools.

Some feel the board didn’t take school safety seriously enough following last year’s deadly stabbing at Jacksonville High. Some board members responded to those opinions.

“To sit here and have people tell me I don’t care, I’ll risk going to jail because I care,” said Melissa Oakley, Onslow County Board of Education member. “I’ll take what comes but, in that moment, if it means possibly saving a kid’s life I’ll do it.”

“We’re just now talking about clear backpacks,” said Louis Rogers, Onslow County Board of Education member. “To my best estimate, we’re dropping the ball.”

Many weren’t pleased with the board’s comments. They left the meeting, frustrated and still confused about where the safety of their kids stands.

The board says they’ll continue to explore and discuss every option available to ensure the safety of the students. The shooting remains under investigation.

