New Bern football pulls away from West Craven in Tuesday make-up game

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The 15th-ranked New Bern football team pulled away from West Craven to a 43-14 win on Tuesday night in Vanceboro.

The Bears got out to a 15-0 lead as Manny Johnson threw two touchdowns in the second quarter.

DJ Davis got the next two touchdowns on runs for West Craven. His first made it 15-6 at the half. His second made it 15-14 in the third.

The Bears scored the rest. Nyquiese Askew ran in two touchdowns just 18 seconds apart thanks to a turnover on the kick off in between scores. Then Johnson would break a huge run from his own end of the field to put them up even further.

New Bern has won 19 straight games. They are 3-0 and play at Knightdale on Friday night.

C.B. Aycock also improved to 3-0 with a 56-6 win at North Lenoir on Tuesday night.

