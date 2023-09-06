Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles recalled due to rearview camera issue

Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.
Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.(Kia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled because of a potentially serious safety hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the problem is with the rearview camera.

On certain models, the mounting clips for the camera can break, which can alter the image on display and result in an accident.

The recall covers the 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models.

Kia dealers say they will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

The automaker will send notifications to owners of affected vehicles in late October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Lee as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Lee expected to reach hurricane strength later today
Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
(Source: WALB)
Ohio man dies in Outer Banks’ second apparent drowning in two days

Latest News

James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Several no swim advisories have been lifted after Hurricane Idalia
Swimming advisory from Tropical Storm Idalia lifted for MOST ocean and sound waters
Air Canada is apologizing for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared...
Air Canada apologizes after passengers told to sit in seats smeared with vomit