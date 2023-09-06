Advertise With Us
NCDHHS says treatment is available if you test positive for COVID

Dr. William Moss, Chief Medical Officer for Med Center Health, says variants are normal in the evolution of a disease and become less severe as time goes on.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Even with the rise in cases, there is no shortage of treatment for people who test positive for COVID-19 according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to NCDHHS, even with the current number of COVID-19 cases increasing, treatment is readily available for the majority of North Carolinians.

Officials at NCDHHS said that using antiviral treatments reduces the risk of serious illness and that early data shows that treatment is associated with a reduced risk of developing long-COVID.

Officials say that treatment works most effectively when started early and is advised for those at high risk for severe disease, even if their current symptoms are mild.

“We expect COVID-19 trends to rise and fall, but we are in a much different place than we were at the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We have the tools to manage COVID-19, so it doesn’t manage us. Treatments are safe, effective, and widely available.”

