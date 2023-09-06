Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A unique contraption that washed up on a Florida beach revealed a bizarre story of an arrest, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.

Flagler County is just north of Daytona Beach on the east coast of Florida.

Deputies responded to the call about the strange, abandoned object. However, local reports reveal more to the story.

According to a report from WOFL, officials had previously been in a standoff with a man inside the hamster wheel for several days in the ocean, but he refused to come to shore.

The man inside the hamster wheel was identified as Ray “Reza” Baluchi.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Officials first spotted him approximately 70 nautical miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia.

USA Today reports that Baluchi told the U.S. Coast Guard that he was attempting to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to London in the contraption.

WOFL reports that Baluchi was first spotted by the Coast Guard on Aug. 26 but could not get him to cooperate to come out of the hamster wheel because he was armed with weapons and threatened to harm himself.

It wasn’t until Aug. 29 that officials were able to get Baluchi out of the vessel safely and bring him to shore, WOFL reports.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said he was safe and uninjured.

Baluchi was charged with obstruction of boarding and violation of a captain of the port order, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WOFL.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, Baluchi made a similar attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 when he was rescued by the Coast Guard in another homemade contraption. He made another attempt in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
As of the11 AM Tropical Update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is forecasted to become...
Lee expected to reach hurricane strength later today
Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

BALD & BEAUTIFUL IN NC ---- ALOPECIA (9.6.2023)
The “Bald & Beautiful in NC” brings awareness to Alopecia in ENC
The Onslow County Sheriff's office is looking for this white Tahoe.
Onslow deputies seek Tahoe used in boat and trailer theft
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Heat & humidity continues; Weekend rain chances remain