Local trucking company expands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local family-owned and operated business here in the East celebrates a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will bring tremendous opportunities to the community and state.

H&T Trucking Inc. also known as Circle-T, is a transportation company specializing in bulk feed and live haul, both of which are very important to the area. The company celebrated the completion of its expansion project supported by The NC Global TransPark Economic Development Region. It was joined by Mark Pope, The North Carolina Global TransPark President, State Senator Buck Newton (R-Greene), Owner of H&T, Jeff Turnage, and his team along with other officials.

“We’ve grown from one truck in 1992 to 125 units now, and so, we’re still growing, still a part of the ag community, and contributing to defeating a lack of say poultry and lack of hogs,” Turnage said.

This project is expected to bring more than 70 additional jobs to the area as well as influence the farm and agriculture industry. The facility received a mechanical shop, wash-out bay, and office space on site. This was needed due to the rapidly growing company and new hires.

“The trucking industry right now is very vital, you know, we’ve got companies that are behind on getting shipments and product in the door. So companies like this are very important for what we need to assist other companies,” Pope said.

This expansion will help benefit those outside of Greene County and the state since they now have more room to grow.

“We’re growing out of state too. We’ve got a new hub that started about a year ago in Alabama. We’ve got a shop there where we do live haul of chickens. We are working out of Gainesville, Georgia, and we’ve moved there too. We are just expanding outside the limits of North Carolina a little bit,” Turnage said.

State Senator Buck Newton (R-Greene) was there to celebrate their successes today.

“It’s also important to celebrate the services that they provide, I mean agriculture is such an important part of our economic fabric here in this part of the state,” Newton said.

