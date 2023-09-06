Greenville police looking for help busting theft ring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for you help identifying a group of people they believe are part of a theft ring.

Greenville police posted surveillance pictures of several people that they said are responsible for hitting at least three separate retail locations in the city.

Investigators said in these cases the people involved will distract unsuspecting shoppers, steal their wallet from unattended bags, then use their financial cards at other businesses.

Several people that Greenville police are part of a theft ring. (Greenville Police Department)

If you know who they are, give police a call at 252-329-3483 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Police offered some advice when you’re out shopping: “Please let this serve as a reminder to always carry your purse and wallet and never leave it in a cart or unattended. It’s also best to avoid “backpack” style bags or storing your wallet in back pockets that can easily be accessed from behind without your knowledge. Purses and wallets should be kept on the front of your body whenever possible.”

