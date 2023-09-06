Advertise With Us
George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington University hospital.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

At 6 p.m., more than two hours after the shelter-in-place order had been issued, the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

