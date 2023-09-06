Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston finds “several areas” they can quickly improve upon

Marshall at ECU Saturday 4 PM
ECU football looks at improvements
ECU football looks at improvements(witn)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off its 30-3 loss at the “Big House” on Saturday to second ranked Michigan. They stayed at two in this week’s polls. ECU got back to practice Sunday, and again Tuesday, as they prepare for their home opener against Marshall this Saturday at 4 PM.

Head Coach Mike Houston has studied the film of their opening game and the Pirates are working to improve on mistakes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic
Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks

Latest News

New Bern pulls away from West Craven in second half
New Bern football pulls away from West Craven in Tuesday make-up game
New Bern football pulls away from West Craven in Tuesday make-up game
New Bern football pulls away from West Craven in Tuesday make-up game
Pepsi Sports Spotlight New Bern senior DaMaree Tucker
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s DaMaree Tucker led Bears to state title, through a coaching change, and now with unselfish play
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.
Seattle Seahawks re-sign former D.H. Conley and ECU quarterback Ahlers to practice squad