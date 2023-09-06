ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston finds “several areas” they can quickly improve upon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off its 30-3 loss at the “Big House” on Saturday to second ranked Michigan. They stayed at two in this week’s polls. ECU got back to practice Sunday, and again Tuesday, as they prepare for their home opener against Marshall this Saturday at 4 PM.

Head Coach Mike Houston has studied the film of their opening game and the Pirates are working to improve on mistakes.

