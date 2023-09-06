Advertise With Us
ECU football expected to play both Garcia and Flinn at quarterback again Saturday

ECU hosts Marshall this Saturday at 4 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Alex Flinn and Mason Garcia both expected to see time at quarterback against Marshall this...
Alex Flinn and Mason Garcia both expected to see time at quarterback against Marshall this Saturday(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off an opening loss at Michigan has worked to quickly put it behind them as they prepare for their home opener against Marshall this Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates said after the game they will continue to work with a two quarterback system and we asked how that impacts the offense going forward.

“Both of them did some really, really good things on Saturday. Both of them had stretches on Saturday where they played really well,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Both of them had some stretches where they can play better and they know they will play better.”

Mason Garcia went 11 for 18 for 80 yards passing with one interception and ran for 36 yards. Alex Flinn went 6 for 11 passing for 52 yards. He also ran for 14 yards. ECU held to just a field goal against one of the nations top defenses. Coach Houston says they can both build some chemistry with the offense to produce more as they play.

“I think chemistry is something that comes about by doing it. There is no way to create it, you can try to create it in practice. But it is truly created on game day,” says Houston, “So, hopefully we see the some fruits of last Saturday’s performance and we see a much smoother execution this Saturday.”

The offensive line played together in a game for the first time and did not allow a sack. They spoke about having multiple quarterbacks directing the offense.

“We have to be on the same page because if we are all not on the same page it is not going to work,” says Center Dustyn Hall, “Both Alex and Mason are both great quarterbacks. Every day out here you compete and each day you earn your spot to play on Saturday.”

Marlon Gunn in a full room of running backs all eager to get touches. Many of them will. He says the offense does change a little between the two quarterbacks.

“You practice with them, you learn them. How this one might throw, or how this one might read,” says Gunn, “It’s all about just working with them, talking with them and communicating honestly.”

ECU hosts Marshall this Saturday at 4 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

