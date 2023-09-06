Down East Carteret County dealing with cellular outage

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Down East Carteret County residents are currently facing a widespread cellular network outage, impacting the ability to make and receive calls, including emergency 911 calls.

Carteret County Emergency Services officials are closely monitoring the situation, and network providers are actively working to resolve the issue.

Public safety officials are recommending that residents exercise caution and explore alternative communication methods in the event of emergencies until the network problems are completely resolved.

In cases of immediate emergencies, residents are encouraged to utilize landlines or seek assistance from nearby public service offices.

