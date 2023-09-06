Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: The mercury climbs into the 90s again today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system that has kept us mostly sunny so far this week will again keep the clouds at bay. This clearing of the skies coupled with a westerly wind push across the state will help send highs back into the mid 90s this afternoon. With the recent rise in humidity, those mid 90s will feel like we’re between 100-105°. Rain showers brought in by a cold front off to our west will gradually increase from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. There will be breaks, with most mornings staying dry and sunny. Those of you attending the Pirate Football game would be wise to stuff a poncho in your pocket in case the skies open up over Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Air temperatures this weekend will hold in the mid 80s and as rain chances fade through the start of next week, air temperatures will respond positively, returning to the upper 80s to low 90s.

As for the tropics, we got a nice break but that break ends as Lee draws closer. Lee will become a major hurricane as it approaches the Antilles this weekend. Eventually, Lee will start to turn north. That turn north will be key to Lee passing safely offshore or drawing closer to the East Coast. Right now, most data keeps Lee off the East Coast similar to how Franklin passed. But we’re too early in the game to say that for certain. Stay tuned to the forecast for the next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.