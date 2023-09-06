Advertise With Us
Bryant Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports,’ HBO’s longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons

FILE - Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel speaks on stage at HBO 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.,...
FILE - Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel speaks on stage at HBO 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2015.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bryant Gumbel’s “Real Sports” newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said on Wednesday.

The show has been like a “60 Minutes” of sports, taking a look at social and economic issues beyond the games, and has won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year.

During one season for which “Real Sports” won a Peabody Award, some of its stories included looks into football head injuries and athletes who came out as gay, as well as investigations into the hazing death of a college drum major and a deadly plane crash involving a pro hockey team in Russia.

“We’ve had the opportunity to to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more,” Gumbel said. “Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

Although HBO has seen cutbacks since the merger that created parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, the network said those financial considerations had nothing to do with the end of “Real Sports,” HBO’s longest-running series.

It was not immediately clear when the final episode would air.

“The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s chair and CEO.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

