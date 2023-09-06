The “Bald & Beautiful in NC” brings awareness to Alopecia in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Alopecia is a disease that first came on the radar a number of years back courtesy of celebrity, Jada Pickett Smith.

It impacts 2% of the population globally and reportedly about 6.7-million people right here in the United States.

That’s a lot of people --- yet you may not know anything about the condition.

The BALD & BEAUTIFUL IN NC’s Trinity and Chiquita Kearney stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to give us the load down on the condition and to tell us how they’re helping to bring awareness to Alopecia.

ALOPECIA AWARENESS COMMUNITY DAY: 9/10/2023 (WITN)

The BALD & BEAUTIFUL IN NC have an event called the “First Annual Alopecia Awareness Community Day” scheduled for Sunday, September 10th from 4-8 p.m. at Creekside Community Park located at 1821 Old Airport Rd, New Bern, NC 28560.

There will be giveaways including wigs, headbands, hair oils and other items in an effort to “make everyone feel beautiful.”

The goal for this event is to educate the community about Alopecia, prevent bullying and promote acceptance.

BALD & BEAUTIFUL IN NC ---- ALOPECIA (9.6.2023) (WITN)

View the full segment ABOVE to learn more about ALOPECIA and hear additional information about the special event that this non-profit has planned in an effort to bring awareness to the condition.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.