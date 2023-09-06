Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

Lori Vallow Daybell is fighting her murder conviction sentence.
Lori Vallow Daybell is fighting her murder conviction sentence.(POOL, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival says she will appeal her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal last week. She will ask the Idaho Supreme Court to consider several issues, including whether the judge in her case wrongly found her competent to stand trial. The judge had ordered Vallow Daybell to undergo mental health treatment. She spent roughly 10 months in a mental hospital before he declared her competent.

She’ll also argue that her right to a speedy trial was violated and that there were problems with jury selection, evidence and other procedural issues, the documents show.

The criminal case against Vallow Daybell, 50, was complex and included claims that she called her son and daughter zombies and believed she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.

A jury found Vallow Daybell guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. A judge gave her three life sentences.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with crimes in Arizona. She’s charged with conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, who was shot and killed in 2019, and of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband. Her niece’s ex survived a murder attempt later that year. Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea on the Arizona charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
As of the11 AM Tropical Update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is forecasted to become...
Lee expected to reach hurricane strength later today
Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

BALD & BEAUTIFUL IN NC ---- ALOPECIA (9.6.2023)
The “Bald & Beautiful in NC” brings awareness to Alopecia in ENC
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
The Onslow County Sheriff's office is looking for this white Tahoe.
Onslow deputies seek Tahoe used in boat and trailer theft
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Heat & humidity continues; Weekend rain chances remain