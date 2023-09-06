Advertise With Us
42-foot “Turn Back” grounds at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

"Turn Back" beached on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (WITN) - National Park Service officials are warning people about a beached boat.

Officials said that a 42-foot boat named “Turn Back” grounded this morning at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The three people onboard were not injured when it came ashore around 7:30 this morning, according to the park service.

The park service is talking with the U.S. Coast Guard and the owner about removing the vessel before or around this afternoon’s high tide.

