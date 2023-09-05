Two arrested in weekend Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested two people that they say are responsible in the shooting death of a man last week.

According to Rocky Mount police, 28-year-old David Edwards and 31-year-old Melody Shipman were arrested Tuesday in High Point after a high-speed chase there.

Rocky Mount police said that they had entered the 2001 Toyota Camry into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a felony-wanted vehicle that was connected to the shooting. High Point police said that they found a gun in the car when Edwards and Shipman were arrested.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 12:53 a.m. at the 900 block of Long Avenue on September 2nd. According to officers, a few moments later, a call was received about a man lying on the sidewalk in front of 931 Tessie St.

Once officers arrived, they said they found 39-year-old Jermaine Pone with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted by first responders, but the Pone died at the scene.

Rocky Mount detectives say that they were able to link both Edwards and Shipman to a homicide in Rocky Mount. Police say that they believe a fight took place on August 25th with Pone that eventually escalated to the September 2nd shooting.

Edwards and Shipman are both from Chicago, but police say they had recently moved to Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount police said both are also convicted felons.

High Point police have charged both Edwards and Shipman with possession of a firearm by a felon and Edwards was also charged with felony speeding to elude arrest along with other traffic charges related to the chase.

Police said both Edwards and Shipman are being held without bond at a jail in Guilford County on no bond.

This is still an active investigation with the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

