Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic

The system is expected to become a major hurricane over the next three days
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Central Atlantic. Winds were near 45 mph, with gusts approaching 60 mph. Lee is moving westward at about 15 mph.

Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend

Lee is forecast to strengthen up to a major hurricane over the coming days as it tracks toward the west-northwest. By early next week, Lee may start to make the turn towards the north but it is too early to determine when that northern turn will be taking place. For anyone planning to travel to the ABC Islands, and Puerto Rico may need to keep an eye on this system as Lee could make a close approach to the islands. As of now high surf and rip currents are possible in these areas

An area of disorganized showers and storms may develop into a tropical system over the next few...
An area of disorganized showers and storms may develop into a tropical system over the next few days.

A second area is also being closely monitored for possible development over the next several days. The center of the weak low is currently over the African coast, but with westward movement, it will reach an area of warm water as it moves into the Atlantic. This will lead to a high chance (70%) of tropical development over the next seven days.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we continue to track the remaining name storms this hurricane season.

