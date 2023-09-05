Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s DaMaree Tucker led Bears to state title, through a coaching change, and now with unselfish play

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern being led in a different capacity this year by senior DaMaree Tucker. He’s listed as athlete on the roster and is all that and then some. We feature the New Bern Senior in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My brother, my big brother, I have six brothers, he used to have us in the backyard with bricks working out,” says DaMaree Tucker, “We used to love getting outside and getting work in.”

Coming from that environment as one of the middle brothers, New Bern senior DaMaree Tucker is about as tough as they come.

“He’s a great, great kid who works really really hard,” says New Bern Head Coach Terrance Saxby, “Works himself to exhaustion sometimes at practice. You have got to slow him down.”

Tucker quarterbacked the Bears to the state 4A championship last season a perfect 16-0.

“Oh that felt great man,” says Tucker, “The boys getting ready. It was tough coming from defense to a quarterback but I learned quick.”

Now one of the senior returners from that group he is still the leader.

“Its all coming along from last year,” says Tucker, “I’m getting better at leading and getting the boys right.”

“They all listen to DaMaree,” says Saxby, “When he speaks they know that it is the truth. And he’s so good at just keeping all of them calm.”

Helping the Bears navigate their head coach leaving and new head coach coming in.

“Saxby is awesome. We all love him,” says DaMaree, “He came in and is already treating us as champions. So we just got to continue going on.”

DaMaree moved to wide receiver from quarterback to play multiple positions for New Bern this year. His coach believes the quarterback only plays quarterback no where else.

“He could have easily came in and took this on as hey, they are moving me from quarterback,” says Saxby, “But, he understood what I was trying to do. He understood it is all about the team.”

“I’m an athlete man and wherever coach needs me I’ll be there,” says DaMaree.

For Tucker this season is the main focus, but DaMaree is getting recruited by colleges.

“I’m looking at three schools right now,” says Tucker, “NC Central, ODU, and Hampton University.”

He may even reunite with one of his brothers by blood, Aronne Herring, who now plays for Hampton University.

“It was way different, more awesomer,” says Tucker, “I was excited to see him on TV.”

They were teammates last year at New Bern and maybe again one day.

“I’m telling my brother I’m coming. I’m coming for Aronne, I’m coming,” says Tucker.

DaMaree already has four touchdowns through their first two games of the season.

