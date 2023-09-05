Silver Alert issued for Greene County man

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greene County man.

Deputies in Green County are asking people to be on the lookout for William Earl Clark, who they say is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Clark is a bald African-American man who is five foot seven inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Deputies say the last time someone saw Clark he was driving a dark blue 1998 Chevy S-!0 pickup truck with North Carolina license plate VAD2802 in the Deep Run area.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to call Detective Conwell at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-714-7147.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.