Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Silver Alert issued for Greene County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Greene County man
A Silver Alert has been issued for Greene County man(Pexels)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greene County man.

Deputies in Green County are asking people to be on the lookout for William Earl Clark, who they say is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Clark is a bald African-American man who is five foot seven inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Deputies say the last time someone saw Clark he was driving a dark blue 1998 Chevy S-!0 pickup truck with North Carolina license plate VAD2802 in the Deep Run area.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to call Detective Conwell at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-714-7147.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Thirteen Forms
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks

Latest News

ECVC CELEBRATES 58-YEARS
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center celebrate 58-years of service
(Source: WALB)
Ohio man dies in Outer Banks’ second apparent drowning in two days
ENC at Three - ECVC celebrates 58th anniversary
ENC at Three - ECVC celebrates 58th anniversary
ENC at Three - Greenville youth bowling league
ENC at Three - Greenville youth bowling league