Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.(Gray News, file)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Capitol Police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide incident at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themselves.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton arrives for start of impeachment trial on charges of corruption and bribery
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler shot and killed at home
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Onslow Memorial Hospital high-quality stroke care nationally recognized