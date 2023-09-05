Advertise With Us
Seattle Seahawks re-sign former D.H. Conley and ECU quarterback Ahlers to practice squad

Ahlers is third quarterback with Seahawks franchise
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.(AP/Lindsey Wasson)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (WITN) - The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves on Monday and re-sign former D.H. Conley and ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers to their practice squad.

The Seahawks placed Dareke Young on injured reserve and added Guard Ben Brown to the 53-man roster to fill in for Young. Running back Bryant Koback was released from the practice squad due to surgery following an injury.

Ahlers signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie this spring, was initially signed to the practice squad last week then released a day later.

His return again gives the Seahawks three quarterbacks between their 53-man roster and the practice squad.

