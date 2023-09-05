Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Late season heat wave peaks midweek, rain chances increase near the weekend

Heat index values may approach 100° to 105° today and tomorrow
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure across the east will continue to send downsloping winds from the mountains to the coastal plain. This will inducing thermal surface heating which may act as a feedback to further increase temperatures to the mid to upper 90s. Humidity at the lower level may increase heat index values near 105 degrees during the afternoon hours

By late week, a cool front will trail across the area, boosting rain chances and increasing humidity.

If you heading the beach over the coming days, please be mindful of the rip currents. There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents from Cape Hatteras to Duck. Pay attention the rip current flags at the beach you are at.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

