Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Late season heat wave peaks midweek, rain chances increase near the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure across the east will continue to send downsloping winds from the mountains to the coastal plain. This will inducing thermal surface heating which may act as a feedback to further increase temperatures to the mid to upper 90s. Humidity at the lower level may increase heat index values near 105 degrees during the afternoon hours

By late week, a cool front will trail across the area, boosting rain chances and increasing humidity.

If you heading the beach over the coming days, please be mindful of the rip currents. There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents from Cape Hatteras to Duck. Pay attention the rip current flags at the beach you are at.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

