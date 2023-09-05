Parents seek answers after a shooting near White Oak High School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parents are seeking answers after a shooting that happened across the street from White Oak High School last week involving two teenage girls.

On the first day of classes the parents of a White Oak High School student received news they did not think was possible. Julia Benefield and Kevin Henderson say their daughter was receiving threatening text messages from another student. They say their daughter informed the principal.

“She physically showed her the text messages on her phone that her ex-boyfriend was sending her,” said Benefield. “At that point, administration changed her classes.”

The next day, Benefield’s daughter and her friends decided to get a pizza from Abruzzo’s Pizza across the street from the school. That’s when Benefield and Henderson say the students who were threatening her showed up and started to fire a gun at them.

“The phone rings and my daughter was on the other end and said, ‘Mommy, I got shot,’” said another parent, Shaun Frank.

Frank’s daughter is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

“There’s bullet holes in the wall in the windows that are at head level that were within a foot of where my daughter was standing,” said Frank.

While the shooting happened just across the street from the school, after-school activities continued.

“There were kids still practicing band, running cross country along the street, and kids walking,” said Benefield.

Benefield believes all of this could have been prevented if the school took action early on in the situation.

“None of the policies were followed,” added Benefield. “Parent involvement and following policies could have potentially prevented this from happening or the escalation to go as far as it did.”

“As a father you never want your child or daughter specifically in any manner domestic violence or abuse,” said Kevin Henderson, the father of the student who believed to be the target.

Benefield, Henderson, and Frank plan on attending the Onslow County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss their concerns and speak on behalf of their children.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office said this is still an ongoing investigation.

