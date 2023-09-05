Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Parents seek answers after a shooting near White Oak High School

Shooting across from White Oak High School remains under investigation.
Shooting across from White Oak High School remains under investigation.(Olivia Dols)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parents are seeking answers after a shooting that happened across the street from White Oak High School last week involving two teenage girls.

On the first day of classes the parents of a White Oak High School student received news they did not think was possible. Julia Benefield and Kevin Henderson say their daughter was receiving threatening text messages from another student. They say their daughter informed the principal.

“She physically showed her the text messages on her phone that her ex-boyfriend was sending her,” said Benefield. “At that point, administration changed her classes.”

The next day, Benefield’s daughter and her friends decided to get a pizza from Abruzzo’s Pizza across the street from the school. That’s when Benefield and Henderson say the students who were threatening her showed up and started to fire a gun at them.

“The phone rings and my daughter was on the other end and said, ‘Mommy, I got shot,’” said another parent, Shaun Frank.

Frank’s daughter is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

“There’s bullet holes in the wall in the windows that are at head level that were within a foot of where my daughter was standing,” said Frank.

While the shooting happened just across the street from the school, after-school activities continued.

“There were kids still practicing band, running cross country along the street, and kids walking,” said Benefield.

Benefield believes all of this could have been prevented if the school took action early on in the situation.

“None of the policies were followed,” added Benefield. “Parent involvement and following policies could have potentially prevented this from happening or the escalation to go as far as it did.”

“As a father you never want your child or daughter specifically in any manner domestic violence or abuse,” said Kevin Henderson, the father of the student who believed to be the target.

Benefield, Henderson, and Frank plan on attending the Onslow County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss their concerns and speak on behalf of their children.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road

Latest News

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’
Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle.
Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day
As of the 5:00 pm update, the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Katia. Recent...
Tropical Update: Katia loses tropical cyclone status in the Atlantic; Two additional systems are being monitored for possible development.
Eastern Carolinians reflect on Labor Day