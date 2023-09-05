Onslow Memorial Hospital high-quality stoke care nationally recognized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east has been honored with a national award for its dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to the best practices and life-saving care.

Onslow Memorial Hospital has been given the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award.

Officials say it acknowledges the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized and research-based guidelines.

The Jacksonville hospital says stroke is the leading cause of disability in the United States and ranks fifth in cause of death.

According to officials, program participants qualify each year for the award.

“These awards are one more visible confirmation that we are meeting the high standards set forth by the American Heart Association,” said Dr. Josephine Malfitano, DNP, MBA, RN, FNP-C, NE-BC, CPHQ, Associate Vice President. “It is also a testament to the quality of our healthcare providers and the passionate commitment the staff provides to our patients.”

Onslow Memorial Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. This award aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

