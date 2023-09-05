Advertise With Us
Onslow County among 14 in state to receive broadband internet access expansion funds

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county is among several in the state to be awarded funds to help expand internet access.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced that the state has given its first round of Completing Access to Broadband awards.

Onslow County’s Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications) was among 14 counties in North Carolina that will be receiving a share of $22 million to connect 6,012 households and 164 businesses to high-speed internet.

The awards are contingent upon final, executed grant agreement with the broadband partners.

“These awards will help ensure that more North Carolinians can access affordable and reliable high-speed internet to participate in today’s digital world,” said Governor Cooper in a press release. “We will continue to collaborate with county leaders and all grantees to close our state’s digital divide.”

Counties receiving the awards:

Alexander County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Franklin County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Granville County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Haywood County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Hertford County: Roanoke Connect Holdings (FYBE)

Madison County: Skyrunner Inc.

Mitchell County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp. (French Broad Fiber)

Onslow County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Robeson County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Rutherford County: Bellsouth Telecommunications LLC (AT&T)

Sampson County: Spectrum Southeast LLC (Charter Communications)

Stokes County: Surry Telephone Membership Corp.

Vance County: Zitel LLC

Wilkes County: Wilkes Communications Inc.

