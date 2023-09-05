Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ohio man dies in Outer Banks’ second apparent drowning in two days

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a second apparent drowning in as many days on the Outer Banks.

The National Park Service said that a 68-year-old Man from Hillsboro, Ohio died this morning off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Emergency responders got the call around 10:30 for a report of an unresponsive visitor.

Two bystanders said that the man was swimming in the ocean when he shouted for help and started to go under water. Officials said the two bystanders swam out and pulled the man to shore.

CPR was started on the man but unsuccessful according to the park service.

The park service said that a they are continuing to warn beach-goers of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

On Monday, a woman from Washington, D.C. also died as a result of an apparent drowning after getting caught in rough surf.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Thirteen Forms
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks

Latest News

ECVC CELEBRATES 58-YEARS
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center celebrate 58-years of service
A Silver Alert has been issued for Greene County man
Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
ENC at Three - ECVC celebrates 58th anniversary
ENC at Three - ECVC celebrates 58th anniversary
ENC at Three - Greenville youth bowling league
ENC at Three - Greenville youth bowling league