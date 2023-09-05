Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NC State football beats UConn 24-14 in season opener for both teams

Armstrong leads offense to victory in first start after transfer from Virginia
NC State 24, UConn 14
NC State 24, UConn 14
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win Thursday over UConn in the season opener for both teams.

The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of four and eight yards.

The Wolfpack had to drive just 27 yards for the score and Armstrong’s second touchdown run of the game, an 8-yard scramble up the middle gave the Wolfpack their winning margin.

The Wolfpack held the Huskies to 273 total yards.

The Wolfpack finished with 209 yards rushing, after averaging 114 a year ago and failing to rush for 100 yards in their final three games of the season. Senior Jordan Houston had 57 yards on 13 carries.

NC State next host No. 13 Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Duke football stuns ninth ranked Clemson
Drake Maye throws 2 TDs, No. 21 North Carolina has 9 sacks in 31-17 win over South Carolina
UNC football battles past South Carolina for season opening victory
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road
ECU football reacts to opening loss
ECU football team takes positives from learning experience at #2 Michigan