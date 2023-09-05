NC State football beats UConn 24-14 in season opener for both teams

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win Thursday over UConn in the season opener for both teams.

The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of four and eight yards.

The Wolfpack had to drive just 27 yards for the score and Armstrong’s second touchdown run of the game, an 8-yard scramble up the middle gave the Wolfpack their winning margin.

The Wolfpack held the Huskies to 273 total yards.

The Wolfpack finished with 209 yards rushing, after averaging 114 a year ago and failing to rush for 100 yards in their final three games of the season. Senior Jordan Houston had 57 yards on 13 carries.

NC State next host No. 13 Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

