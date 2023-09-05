James City traffic roundabout set to open Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - James City will debut its new roundabout on Friday as part of plans to improve U.S. 70 and the surrounding roads.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the new roundabout at Grantham Road off of U.S. 70 is scheduled to open to traffic on Friday.

NCDOT says that the new roundabout will connect Grantham Road to the new U.S. 70 service roads replacing the current stop signs.

According to NCDOT, the new U.S. 70 service roads were moved to relocate the existing service roads away from the highway.

Officials say that this change will improve safety and make it easier to access local businesses.

NCDOT said the new roundabout is the first of four planned roundabouts being built for U.S. 70 improvements in James City.

