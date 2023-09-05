Advertise With Us
Greenville USBC Youth Bowling League is revamped & rebooted for upcoming season

ENC at Three - Greenville youth bowling league
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville USBC Youth Bowling League thrives here in Eastern Carolina, but COVID19 put quite the damper on the program.

After being absent for a number of years, the program is set to kick-off a new season starting this Saturday, September 9 over at the Bowlero East Carolina Lanes (at the address listed below).

Greenville USBC - Youth Bowling League (LOCATION)
Greenville USBC - Youth Bowling League
If you are interested in joining, please contact one of the three people listed in the GRAPHIC above.

USBC Association Melvin Chance stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to chat all about the rebooted program.

He also told viewers how this program coming back to our area is a bit personal because both he and his son used to travel to great lengths on a weekly basis just to attend a so-called “local” league --- which really wasn’t that local. The distance will surprise you!

Be sure to view the FULL segment above!

Greenville USBC Youth Bowling League
