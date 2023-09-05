Advertise With Us
Freeboot Friday returns this week

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A staple for ECU Pirate fans is returning this Friday for the 23rd year.

Freeboot Friday kicks off on September 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza.

It’s the official pep rally of home football games and is open to ECU alumni, students, families and children.

Visitors can enjoy live music, beer and wine and food trucks - all for free.

The season will start with The Vegabonds, an alternative southern rock band from Nashville.

A full schedule for the evening can be found below:

  • 5:30 p.m. Event begins
  • 5:35 p.m. Jake Sutton
  • 6:45 p.m. Coach Houston speaks
  • 7:10 p.m. The Vegabonds
  • 8:30 p.m. Strike of event

