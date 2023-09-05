Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Health recognized for robotic and minimally invasive surgery

(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital has been accredited as a center for excellence in robotic and minimally invasive surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

ECU Health Medical Center has received its first accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

The Greenville Hospital has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery and a Center of Excellence for minimally invasive surgery.

This means the medical center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards after a review of surgical outcomes data, medical records, and internal processes.

Surgeons recognized for robotic surgery are Matthew A. Collins, MD, Johnathan N. Hamilton, MD, Grainger S. Lanneau, Jr., MD, and Hugh Reeves, MD.

Minimally invasive surgeons named by the SRC are Carlos Anciano Granadillo, MD, James E. Speicher, MD, and Dean J. Yamaguchi, MD.

Officials say healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Healthy Habits with ECU Health: Prostate Cancer Screening
ECU Health hosting free prostate cancer screening this weekend
Healthy Habits September 5, 2023
Healthy Habits September 5, 2023
Narcan "Overdose Emergency Kits"
Carteret Co. launches overdose response team this Saturday
Clinics run by Martin General Hospital will close if new owners not found