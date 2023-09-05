ECU Health hosting free prostate screening this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a free cancer screening for community members.

ECU Health’s Cancer Center Outreach Coordinator, Jennifer Lewis, came on to WITN’s News at Sunrise to promote a free opportunity for men in the east to get screened free of charge for prostate cancer.

Behind skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lewis says the screening is for men ages 45-65 as officials suggest getting your first screening at the age of 45.

The American Cancer Society says about 288,300 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and about 34,700 will die from the illness.

She says men are at high risk if it runs in the family, and that the cancer is more prevalent in Black men.

This free screening is a blood draw.

The event is this Saturday at the ECU Health Radiation Oncology building in Greenville from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If interested in registering, call 252-847-9507.

