Eastern Carolina Vocational Center celebrate 58-years of service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” and Eastern Carolina Vocational Center plays a huge role in the cause.

The center is gearing up to celebrate its 58th anniversary and has a whole celebrator banquet planned that it wants you to come check out.

The festivities are scheduled for Thursday, October 5 at the Rock Springs Center. Purchase your tickets HERE!

The banquet will feature WITN’s DAVE JORDAN as the Event Host and Special Guest Speaker J.R. Martinez.

ECVC ANNIVERSARY BANQUET DETAILS (WITN)

ECVC’s Bridget Rouse stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to dish out all the details for the celebration and further talks about the services the organization offers to all communities here in ENC.

Be sure to view the FULL segment above!

EASTERN CAROLINA VOCATIONAL CENTER (WITN)

