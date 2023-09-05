Advertise With Us
Duplin County intersection converting to all-way stop today

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina drivers an intersection is becoming an all-way stop.

The all-way top aims to improve safety and reduce the risk of serious crashes at the intersection of Old Camp Road and Wards Road in Wallace.

Tuesday, The North Carolina Department of Transportation will add stop signs and road markings to Old Camp Road in Wallace.

Before this change, drivers did not have to stop.

The change was decided after a safety review by the NCDOT.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be cautious of traffic while crews are working today.

