Duke football stuns ninth ranked Clemson

Blue Devils first win over top ten opponent since 1989
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURHAM (WITN) - The Wallace-Wade Stadium crowd stormed the field on Monday night as the Duke Univeristy football team crushed ninth ranked Clemson 28-7 in their season opener.

It is the Blue Devils first win over a top ten ranked opponent since 1989. Clemson won the ACC title last year.

Duke’s defense was incredible in the game with multiple stands in the red zone. Jaylen Stinson leading the way with nine tackles, one pass break up and a 55-yard fumble recovery he returned to set up a touchdown.

Riley Leonard had 175 yards passing and 98 yards rushing. 44 of them came on an incredible touchdown run he stayed on his feet in the backfield somehow to score.

Jaquez Moore ran in a nine-yard touchdown following the Stinson return. Jordan Waters had the big 36-yard insurance touchdown late as they went on to pull the upset.

The win was Duke’s first over a ranked team since beating No. 15 North Carolina, 28-27, in 2016 and the first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 7 Clemson, 21-17, in Durham in 1989.  

Duke next welcomes Lafayette this Saturday for a 6 p.m. contest on ACC Network Extra.

