DEPUTIES: Craven County man facing child sex crimes charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged an Eastern Carolina man with sex crimes involving a child.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that it got a complaint this past Sunday surrounding sexual abuse of a minor.

Deputies investigated and ended up arresting Roman Mahoney, 39, of the Croatan Crossing community.

Mahoney has been charged with felony first degree forcible sex offense and felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

The man was given a $2,000,000 secured bond and is being held in the Craven County Detention Center.

