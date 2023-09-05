Death investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are investigating after being called about a welfare check and discovering a person had died.

Police say around 5:30 Monday afternoon officers were dispatched to 410 W. Ash St. in reference to a welfare check.

Police say the caller at this address stated that his cousin, 57-year-old Lawrance Walls, had possibly had too much to drink and was unresponsive.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene, and EMS pronounced the Walls dead.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

