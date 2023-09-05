Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Death investigation underway in Goldsboro

(WAGM)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are investigating after being called about a welfare check and discovering a person had died.

Police say around 5:30 Monday afternoon officers were dispatched to 410 W. Ash St. in reference to a welfare check.

Police say the caller at this address stated that his cousin, 57-year-old Lawrance Walls, had possibly had too much to drink and was unresponsive.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene, and EMS pronounced the Walls dead.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sweltering start to the first full week of September; Rain chances increasing late week
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sweltering start to the first full week of September; Rain...
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sweltering start to the first full week of September; Rain chances increasing late week
Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day
Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day
Community members reminisce on Jimmy Buffett’s time spent in ENC
Community members reminisce on Jimmy Buffett’s time spent in ENC