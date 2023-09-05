Carteret County residents encouraged to get library cards

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library System joins forces with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to celebrate September as Library Card Sign-Up Month.

This annual initiative serves as a reminder to parents, caregivers, and students that obtaining a library card is the first step towards fostering academic achievement and a lifelong journey of learning.

The system says research shows during the pandemic students between second and third grade experienced a reading slide. Now, the system is pushing for public library card registration at any of the branches in the county, or on the county’s website as part of the solution.

“It was that hit with that going up just that one age level. Going from easy picture books to those easy chapter books. Kids would just get frustrated and just walk away from reading.

I want them to understand it’s more than just books. We have games they can check out. We have laptops they can use. We have all kinds of free services in our county that are available for all our community members to have,” said library director Dorothy Howell.

Carteret County Library says they also partnered with the Morehead City Marlins giving away books and dive tags with summer reading encouragement that they called “slide into reading”.

