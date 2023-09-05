Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Carteret County residents encouraged to get library cards

The Carteret County Public Library System joins forces with the American Library Association...
The Carteret County Public Library System joins forces with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to celebrate September as Library Card Sign-Up Month.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library System joins forces with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to celebrate September as Library Card Sign-Up Month.

This annual initiative serves as a reminder to parents, caregivers, and students that obtaining a library card is the first step towards fostering academic achievement and a lifelong journey of learning.

The system says research shows during the pandemic students between second and third grade experienced a reading slide. Now, the system is pushing for public library card registration at any of the branches in the county, or on the county’s website as part of the solution.

“It was that hit with that going up just that one age level. Going from easy picture books to those easy chapter books. Kids would just get frustrated and just walk away from reading.

I want them to understand it’s more than just books. We have games they can check out. We have laptops they can use. We have all kinds of free services in our county that are available for all our community members to have,” said library director Dorothy Howell.

Carteret County Library says they also partnered with the Morehead City Marlins giving away books and dive tags with summer reading encouragement that they called “slide into reading”.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Tropical Storm Lee may intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks

Latest News

New home construction
Higher rates affect the housing market
NC sees mental health worker shortage.
New study shows lack of mental health workers, despite an increasing need.
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
According to Rocky Mount police, 28-year-old David Edwards and 31-year-old Melody Shipman were...
Two arrested in weekend Rocky Mount shooting