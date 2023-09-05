Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Anti-violence nonprofit recruiting for school patrols near White Oak HS after recent shooting

Shooting near White Oak HS
Shooting near White Oak HS(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last week’s shooting near an Onslow County high school has gotten the attention of of an anti-violence nonprofit.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is planning volunteer “school patrols” in response to a shooting last week that hurt a student near White Oak High School.

The nonprofit was formed in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom on May 24, 2022.

School patrols are part of what the nonprofit calls a “nationwide grassroots effort” to prevent violence.

These patrols will not be in collaboration with the school district, and all patrols will be off of campus and district property.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the foundation.

Their email is theuvaldefoundation@mail.com.

Parents will be addressing concerns about violence at the Onslow County School Board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A plane had a hard landing following takeoff from a small Pitt County airport.
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Goldsboro
Death investigation underway in Goldsboro
Death investigation underway in Goldsboro
Roman Mahoney
DEPUTIES: Craven County man facing child sex crimes charges
Craven County man facing child sex crimes charges
Craven County man facing child sex crimes charges