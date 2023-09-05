Anti-violence nonprofit recruiting for school patrols near White Oak HS after recent shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last week’s shooting near an Onslow County high school has gotten the attention of of an anti-violence nonprofit.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is planning volunteer “school patrols” in response to a shooting last week that hurt a student near White Oak High School.

The nonprofit was formed in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom on May 24, 2022.

School patrols are part of what the nonprofit calls a “nationwide grassroots effort” to prevent violence.

These patrols will not be in collaboration with the school district, and all patrols will be off of campus and district property.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the foundation.

Their email is theuvaldefoundation@mail.com.

Parents will be addressing concerns about violence at the Onslow County School Board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.