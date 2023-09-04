Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AVON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has died in an apparent drowning on the Outer Banks.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the north section of the village of Avon on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The National Park Service said that a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was seen by a witness being overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf.
Shortly after, the woman was seen face-down in rough ocean conditions.
A bystander and visitor with a body board brought the woman to shore where CPR was started but unsuccessful.
Ocean conditions in the area were said to be rough with a high risk of rip currents.
