Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AVON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has died in an apparent drowning on the Outer Banks.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the north section of the village of Avon on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service said that a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was seen by a witness being overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf.

Shortly after, the woman was seen face-down in rough ocean conditions.

A bystander and visitor with a body board brought the woman to shore where CPR was started but unsuccessful.

Ocean conditions in the area were said to be rough with a high risk of rip currents.

