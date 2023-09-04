Advertise With Us
Ultralight plane makes hard landing shortly after takeoff from small Pitt County airport

(WAFF)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A small plane made a hard landing shortly after takeoff here in Eastern Carolina, according to emergency officials.

George Gay, Pitt County Emergency Management deputy fire marshal, said that the Ultralight aircraft took off from Flanagan Field off E. Marlboro Road near Farmville this afternoon.

Gay said that the pilot realized he wasn’t gaining enough altitude and had a hard landing in a field across the road from the airport.

The call for the landing came into emergency responders just after 1 p.m.

We’re told the pilot was not injured.

