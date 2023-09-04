Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sweltering start to first full week of September; Rain chances increasing late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong high pressure ridge in place is going to send hot, scorching temperatures our way over the next several days. Daytime heating along with an uptick in the humidity will make outdoor temperatures feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees. With high pressure suppressing the amount of rising air at the surface, rain chances are going to be near 0% for the next three days.

The heat will start to level off by the latter half of the week as a cool front moves in from the west. The added lift and instability should boost opportunities for showers thunderstorms by next weekend.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

