Kill Devil Hills fire extinguished with no injuries

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire after flames sparked in a residential area Sunday evening.

Firefighters from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to the 200 block of West Atlantic Street at 6:59 p.m. last night.

Dispatchers said flames could be seen on the back deck of a residential building.

Officials say everyone, including three dogs, made it out of the building safely.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, and say the damage only affected the outside back deck.

Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head, along with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS helped on the scene.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal is investigating to find the cause of the fire.

Just a few weeks ago, an unrelated fire killed three people vacationing in town.

