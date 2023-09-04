Advertise With Us
Equity Films gears up for the “Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival” in ENC

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mark your calendars for this one!

It’s a three-day “Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival” starting off with a Red Carpet event on Friday, September 8 then two-days of viewings plus awards on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival
Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival(WITN)

It’s the very first festival of its kind here in the East and it’s all made possible by Equity Films.

WITN’s ENC AT THREE had the non-profit’s Founder & President, Patricia Ferguson, on the show to tell us all about the organization and the upcoming event.

View the FULL INTERVIEW in the video above and below are some helpful links for additional information:

For the FULL event schedule for the inaugural Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival: CLICK HERE!

To purchase your TICKETS for this weekend’s RED CARPET event: CLICK HERE!

EQUITY FILMS & WITN'S NATALIE PARSONS (9.4.2023)
EQUITY FILMS & WITN'S NATALIE PARSONS (9.4.2023)(WITN)

