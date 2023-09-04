Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolinians reflect on Labor Day

(KOTA)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many residents are celebrating Labor Day today, which marks the contributions of workers across America. But how much do people know about its origins?

“Labor Day has always been a great celebration for workers, for people that work hard, this has always been the way the country celebrates, people and the hard work Americans are doing,” resident, Clay Walker said.

The official day we celebrate Labor Day became a federal holiday back in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland and annually falls on the first Monday in September. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during the 19th century, labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the contributions of American workers to the country.

While most people think of this as an end-of-summer holiday, Eastern Carolinians shared how they are marking the occasion.

“Having cook-outs, spending quality time with the family and just having fun, relaxing outside. That’s basically about it, just having a good time with family and catching up and everything,” resident, Lesliann Rouse said.

Labor Day is the one day each year that honors our American’s tireless fight for equality, safety, and fairness in the workplace; A luxury most Americans enjoy today.

While some members of the community are still having to clock in this holiday, many plan to make up for it after punching out.

“Yeah, I will probably work a full day and then I will go home and just sort of hope there are other restaurants open, and maybe I will take my family out to eat,” resident, Bret Oliverio said.

According to PBS, back when Labor Day was enacted, the average worker at manufacturing plants put in 100-102 hours per week. Today, the average American works 45-50 hours per week, according to a 2021 Gallup Poll.

