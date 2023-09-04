Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Labor Day stays sunny and hot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Air temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days, putting the autumn like weather we enjoyed to start the holiday weekend in the rearview mirror. Highs today will reach the low 90s before approaching the mid 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. A high pressure system sliding to our south will help force winds from the west across the state, creating an ideal set up for hot temperatures.

The heat will eventually come back down as rain showers return to the East. Rain chances will hold off for the next four days because of the high pressure system, but as it fades, fronts will start to push through the East. Spotty storms and showers will be possible for a few areas Friday. Rain chances will increase over the weekend with a 40% chance of rain set for next Sunday. Air temperatures will go from the low 90s Thursday to the mid 80s by Sunday. The rain may cool us off, but humidity will likely remain high with dew points in the upper 60s.

